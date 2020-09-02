Panorama moves down a floor

BANGKOK, 2 September 2020: Panorama Destination Thailand moved office 1 September, down one level from the 18 to 17 floor of The Millennia Tower Langsuan Road, Bangkok.

In a Facebook page post and email, the company advised partners and customers of the change.

Panorama Destination Thailand’s management decided on the move after the contract on the current office space located on the 18th floor expired.

Commenting, country manager Nicola Scaramuzzino said: “Our existing rental agreement expired so we took the opportunity to downsize our office facilities to suit the new structure of our team.”

Panorama Destination Thailand has undergone a restructuring that involved cutting office staff from 40 to 25. The company also cut back operational costs, including a reduction in working hours to a three-day week.

“While certain pragmatic measures are being taken to ensure the long-term survival of the company beyond these challenging times, Panorama Destination Thailand remains open for business and continues to receive and process enquiries from agents and clients worldwide,” the country manager explained.

“We have no intention to close, hibernate, or otherwise cease activities in Thailand at this time. Panorama Destination continues to settle pre-existing payments and will honour its agreements with suppliers, in accordance with predefined schedules agreed between both parties.”

The company has updated its protocols and obtained officially recognised safety certification, from both local and international governing bodies and health experts.

It recently obtained SHA certification, which comprises targeted anti-Covid-19 measures, both for office premises and tours.