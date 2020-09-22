OZO opening deal in George Town

PENANG, 22 September 2020: Explore the culture, heritage and hidden treasures of George Town thanks to a special opening rate deal of MYR160 at ONYX Hospitality Group’s newest addition; OZO George Town Penang.

Located right on the fringe of the UNESCO World Heritage zone, OZO George Town Penang consists of 141 rooms and suites across five different categories in a 22-storey city-centre tower.







OZO George Town Penang offers panoramic views of the George Town UNESCO World Heritage Site and the Straits of Malacca, as well as the city’s well-preserved heritage buildings.

From the hotel’s main street entrance along Jalan Argyll, a short stroll leads travellers to George Town’s charming lanes, quaint local shops, amazing street art and heritage buildings featuring vanishing trades as well as new-generation cafes and shops. To celebrate its official opening, OZO George Town Penang is offering a special introductory rate starting at MYR160 plus service and tax per room per night on a room only basis and MYR200, plus service and tax, per room per night with daily breakfast for two. The offer is valid for bookings made by 31 December 2020 for a stay until 30 June 2021.