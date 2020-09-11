ONYX names China boss

SHANGHAI, 10 September 2020: ONYX Hospitality Group announced earlier this week the appointment of Ethan Cai as senior vice president & head of China, as part of its long-term commitment towards the China market.

Ethan Cai.

Based in the Shanghai regional office and reporting to Craig Bond, executive vice president, operations, ONYX Hospitality Group, Cai will lead the operations and development of the company’s portfolio of hotels and serviced apartments in China. He will explore new businesses and project deals while overseeing the group’s ongoing expansion and pre-openings, including the upcoming Shama Hub New City Changchun and Shama Hub West Coast Haikou.

Cai brings over 20 years of experience to his new role as the leader of ONYX Hospitality Group’s operations in one of the world’s fastest-growing travel markets. Prior to joining ONYX, he co-founded a start-up company pioneering the use of robots for the hospitality business.

Based in Bangkok, ONYX Hospitality Group has an operating portfolio of over 50 hotels and a robust development pipeline of more than 20 new properties in markets such as China, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, the Maldives and Sri Lanka.