Oakland sells work from home day stays

SINGAPORE, 23  September 2020: Oakwood, a subsidiary of Mapletree Investments, has introduced Work from Oakwood at 17 properties across the Asia Pacific.

In response to sustained safe distancing measures at most workplaces, Work from Oakwood offers a day-use solution for guests. The programme offers access to each property’s recreational facilities, where available while rooms are equipped with a kitchenette. Available from 0700 to 1900 daily, each package comprises complimentary morning and afternoon snacks alongside all-day coffee and tea when guests need a break.

Guests who book the Work from Oakwood package are entitled to these privileges:

  • Complimentary WiFi;
  • Complimentary coffee and tea;
  • Complimentary morning and afternoon snacks;
  • Access to the fitness centre and pool, where applicable;
  • 20% privilege at property’s owned restaurants, where applicable.

Work from Oakwood is available at 17 Oakwood properties in the Asia Pacific.

