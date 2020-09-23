Oakland sells work from home day stays

SINGAPORE, 23 September 2020: Oakwood, a subsidiary of Mapletree Investments, has introduced Work from Oakwood at 17 properties across the Asia Pacific.
In response to sustained safe distancing measures at most workplaces, Work from Oakwood offers a day-use solution for guests. The programme offers access to each property’s recreational facilities, where available while rooms are equipped with a kitchenette. Available from 0700 to 1900 daily, each package comprises complimentary morning and afternoon snacks alongside all-day coffee and tea when guests need a break.
Guests who book the Work from Oakwood package are entitled to these privileges:
- Complimentary WiFi;
- Complimentary coffee and tea;
- Complimentary morning and afternoon snacks;
- Access to the fitness centre and pool, where applicable;
- 20% privilege at property’s owned restaurants, where applicable.
Work from Oakwood is available at 17 Oakwood properties in the Asia Pacific.