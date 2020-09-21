New hotel management firm opens

BANGKOK, 21 September 2020: Beacon Sky Hospitality Co Ltd, based in Bangkok, Thailand, has announced the launch of a new hotel management company Sky Hotel Management.

In its launch press statement, the company claimed current market conditions suggested hotel owners are looking for leaner and different forms of hotel management, including franchising models.

Mark Van Ogtrop.

The new company Sky Hotel Management positions itself as a so-called “Third Party Operator” (TPO) whereby a “hotel or condominium enters into a franchise agreement with an international hotel brand and then engages in a hotel management agreement with a separate operator, to offer management service, in this case, Sky Hotel Management.”

Beacon Sky Hospitality director Mark Van Ogtrop said: “We are rolling out this new management platform as we witness demand for such structures from owning companies, that are looking for more flexible, more cost-effective ways of managing their assets”.

A veteran hotelier who has managed both chain and independent properties in Southeast Asia, Ogtrop explained that with the franchise agreement, the international brand merely provides the brand license, distribution system access (reservations network) and participation in a loyalty programme.

These leaves opportunities for third party operators to take over the day-to-day management of a hotel and the practice of using TPOs is already widely accepted in the USA, EU and the Middle East, and growing in Asia.

Sky Hotel Management is a subsidiary of “Beacon Sky Hospitality Co, Ltd”, with offices in Bangkok and Phuket and servicing Southeast Asia Region.