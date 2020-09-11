Mumbai starts smartphone check-in

MUMBAI, India, 11 September 2020: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has introduced nearly 50 SITA mobile-enabled kiosks, becoming one of the first airports in India to deliver a contactless flight check-in for passengers.

The technology allows passengers to use their mobile device to interact with kiosks. This significantly reduces the need to touch surfaces in the airport and meets the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s (MoCA’s) new passenger processing guidelines aimed at reducing the risk of spreading Covid-19 infections.

The application is a cost-effective alternative to significant investment in new low-touch infrastructure. The solution leverages existing common-use kiosks and does not require changes or modifications to airlines’ existing IATA CUSS standard check-in applications.

Mumbai Airport handles more than 47 million passengers a year. With this technology, travellers passing through Terminal 2 of the airport can now simply scan a QR code on their mobile phone or tablet to operate the kiosks. After scanning the QR code, they can then use their mobile device as a trackpad to control check-in and self-bag drop kiosks to print their boarding passes and bag tags.

SITA vice president for the Indian subcontinent, Dubai, eastern & southern Africa, Maneesh Jaikrishna said: “We are pleased to have supported Mumbai Airport with this, and we’re subsequently rolling this solution to other airports in India too.”