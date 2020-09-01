Meliá Hotels boosts sales team

BANGKOK, 1 September 2020: A hospitality veteran with three decades of industry experience across Europe, Asia and Africa has been named cluster director of sales and marketing for the first two Meliá Hotels International properties in Thailand.

Christian-Lueke.

In his new role, Christian Lueke will oversee sales and marketing at Meliá Koh Samui, located on Choeng Mon Beach Samui Island and Meliá Chiang Mai, slated to open early next year in North Thailand.

Both properties are part of a roll-out of hotels and resorts by real estate group Asset World Corporation.

Lueke has worked in Thailand for 14 years, including most recently as Minor Hotels & Resorts’ regional director of sales for Southeast Asia. Beforehand, he was the Bangkok-based cluster director of sales and marketing for Hyatt Hotels, overseeing Park Hyatt Siem Reap, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa and Hyatt Regency Phuket.