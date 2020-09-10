Malaysia tourism down 83%

KUALA LUMPUR, 10 September 2020: Malaysia will most likely close 2020 with around 4.3 million tourist arrivals a massive decline of more than 83% when compared with 26 million visits generated in 2019.

But similar sad tales of the tape are unfolding around the region as countries in Southeast Asia recognise Covid-19 as turned the tourism dream into a nightmare. Thailand forecasts arrivals of no more than 8 million compared with 39.8 million in 2019.

In comments published by Malaysia’s Sun news online, Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) president, Tan Kok Liang, forecast tourism revenue will decline by around MYR60 billion.

According to the World Bank, Malaysia’s services sector employs 61.8% of the population, and it accounts for 53% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).