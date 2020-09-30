Make the Best Of Your Staycation in Penang

BATU FERRINGHI, Penang, 30 September 2020: With no lack of hotels to choose from, it can be pretty daunting to decide which hotel to stay.

Since you have decided to “park” yourselves in a hotel to fully enjoy its facilities without taking a step out, Hard Rock Hotel Penang has got to be the choice hotel to do that. Located beachfront at Batu Ferringhi, away from George Town the crowds gather, it is a quieter option with a resort-style vibe with sandy beaches and views of the sea.

Start your staycation in Penang the moment you check in to Hard Rock Hotel Penang.

Pro tip: Stay in the Lagoon Deluxe rooms, which are the hotel’s most popular category. It features a deck which allows you to go from room to pool, or simply laze on the sunbed without leaving your room.

Hard Rock Hotel Penang’s sought after Lagoon Deluxe Room

Leave your bags, get changed and spend time swimming or lounging in the largest free-form pool in Northern Malaysia – spanning 26,000 square feet and three different pools to swim in. Kids will have a blast having a go at the water slides.

Largest free-form pool in Northern Malaysia

If you’re not up for a swim, book yourself in for a pampering Spa session at Rock Spa and let your fatigue and stress melt away. That’s what being on a break is for, isn’t it?

Indulge in a pampering Spa session

Staycationing with the kids? Don’t worry. While you’re immersed in your relaxed state of mind, let the kids have their own fun at the Roxity Kids Club with never-ending fun of games and craft sessions. Older kids can hang out at TABU Teens Club for a video game session or learn to be a DJ with the MIX turntable.

Always a tonne of fun for the kids at the Roxity Kids Club

Wind down the evening and have dinner at Hard Rock Café Penang with classic American grub like the Legendary Steak Burgers, milkshake, or try something with a local twist.

Shopaholics can fulfill their shopping desires at one of the three Rock Shops in the hotel, with one located within the café. Bring home city-specific limited edition clothing, accessories as a souvenir for your amazing staycation.

Where To Stay: Hard Rock Hotel Penang

(SOURCE: HPL )