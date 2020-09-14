Hotelbeds signs up Ascott

SINGAPORE, 14 September 2020: Popular B2B bedbank Hotelbeds has entered into a distribution partnership with Ascott Limited, a Singapore-based international lodging group.

The distribution partnership provides Ascott with access to Hotelbeds’ more than 60,000 B2B travel buyers from more than 140 source markets worldwide, including tour operators, airlines, points redemption clients and retail travel agencies.

At the same time, Hotelbeds’ customers will gain access to preferential rates and availability across the 160 properties that form Ascott’s portfolio in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.

These 160 properties include Ascott’s serviced residences and hotel brands such as Ascott The Residence, The Crest Collection, Somerset, Citadines, lyf by Ascott and Citadines Connect.

Through this partnership, Ascott will also be able to distribute its serviced residence units and hotel rooms through Hotelbeds, via both its wholesale channel, which operates under the ‘Hotelbeds’ name and the retail travel agent channel, which operates under the ‘Bedsonline’ brand – all united under one contract.