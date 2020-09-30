Hotel Nikko Changshu opens 2023

TOKYO, 30 September 2020: Okura Nikko Hotel Management Company, a subsidiary of Hotel Okura Company, announced Monday that it would open Hotel Nikko Changshu in 2023.

The hotel will be located at Changshu National New & Hi-Tech Zone in Changshu city, one of the county-level cities in the Suzhou of southeastern Jiangsu Province. The company has contracted with Changshu Kuncheng Development Investment to manage the new property through its joint venture BTG Nikko International Hotel Management.

The Hotel Nikko Changshu will offer 288 rooms, including 14 suite rooms, on 22 floors above ground and two underground floors. It will also feature a full range of facilities, including a Japanese teppanyaki restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, all-day dining and banqueting facilities, as well as a fitness centre and indoor pool.

Located to the west of Shanghai and adjacent to major cities such as Wuxi and Nantong, Changshu is a market town and trading post that has prospered since ancient times thanks to the fertile land that surrounds it. The city has recently focused on attracting foreign companies, in particular Japanese companies, and the research and production bases of many of the world’s top 500 companies, including those in the automotive sector, have moved there.

The Changshu National New & Hi-Tech Zone is located about 6 km south of the centre of Changshu, an area where the Changshu Municipal Government will develop a hub featuring business and research facilities, schools and residences, with office buildings currently being added.

Hotel Nikko Changshu will be the fifth property of Okura Nikko Hotels to open in Jiangsu Province in China, following the opening of Hotel Nikko Wuxi (2010), Suzhou Qingshan Hotel (2010), Hotel Nikko Suzhou (2015) and Hotel Nikko Taizhou (2016).

(Source: Bernama)