Hotel group expands services

BANGKOK, 30 September 2020): Absolute Hotel Services launches a new design and concept company to offer the hospitality industry a full range of design services.

Absolute Design Services will be headed by Jonathan Wigley, the CEO and Founder of Absolute Hotel Services.

The new venture will offer concept creation, front and back of house interior design, kitchen design, space planning, MEP, safety and custom design services.

Clients will benefit from the group’s track record that includes tenures at the well-known U Hotels & Resorts, Starwood, Six Senses, Eastin Grand Hotels, Travelodge Hotels, GOCO and Water Library groups.

“We’re truly looking forward to providing the services, creativity and imagination of an experienced hospitality design firm with years of hospitality facility operations knowledge,” said Wigley.

Absolute Hotel Services (AHS) is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, with regional offices in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, India, Russia and Europe.

It covers the luxury to economy segments through its brands U Hotels & Resorts, Eastin Grand Hotels & Resorts, Eastin Hotels, Resorts & Residences and Eastin Easy. AHS also has the right to manage hotels under the Travelodge brand under Travelodge Thailand and Vienna House brand under Vienna House Asia.

AHS is an affiliate company of U City Public Company which is a Thailand public listed global capital allocator.