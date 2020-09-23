Hong Kong Disneyland reopens 25 September

HONG KONG, 23 September 2020: Hong Kong Disneyland will officially reopen to the public 25 September but in strict compliance with social distancing rules and safety measures outlined by the government.

During the initial reopening stage, the park will adopt five-day per week operation closing on Tuesday and Thursday (except public holidays and special days designated by the resort from time to time) until further notice.

The park will also continue to control capacity as required by the government. The online reservation system will remain in place, with all guests being required to reserve their visit date with valid tickets or membership cards through the Hong Kong Disneyland Park Visit Reservation website prior to arrival.

Magic Access members could make reservations as of Tuesday 22 September. Reservations for other guests openers at mid-day Hong Kong time 23 September. Guests are also required to make a health declaration as part of their reservation process.





The park’s operation and related arrangements will continue to be reviewed on an ongoing basis and adjusted as necessary to take into account the latest government regulations.

Health and safety measures

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has health and safety protocols in place throughout the resort and has already increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfection in all high-guest contact areas. After reopening, the park will continue to implement social distancing measures in queues, restaurants (including seating arrangements), attraction vehicles and other facilities throughout the park, reflecting the latest government regulations.

Character experiences will be offered in a new way, including selfie spots around the park to allow guests to take photos with their favourite characters with appropriate social distance. Meanwhile, in compliance with the government’s latest regulations, live performances will be restricted to outdoor venues during the initial reopening stage until further notice.

A variety of special hotel and ticket packages are now available for guests to see the reimagined Disney castle in its final stage of transformation and enjoy a long-awaited Disney staycation. The Castle of Magical Dreams is slated to launch in celebration of the resort’s 15th anniversary in late 2020.

To provide greater flexibility in planning the visit, free cancellations for park tickets and hotel bookings are available to guests through 31 December 2020. For more details on tickets, hotels, dining and transportation, please visit www.hongkongdisneyland.com.

Hong Kong Disneyland asks for guests’ understanding of and compliance with the following requirements when the park reopens. Guests must:

1) Purchase their tickets in advance and reserve a visit up to seven days in advance of their visit online via the Hong Kong Disneyland reservation website. Magic Access members must also make a reservation prior to visiting but can enjoy the benefit of reserving eight days in advance.

2) Make a required health declaration as part of the Hong Kong Disneyland reservation process.

3) Undergo temperature screening procedures upon arrival. Guests with elevated temperatures cannot be admitted.

4) Wear a mask during their visit, except when enjoying food and beverage at catering premises.