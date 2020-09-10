Hard Rock Hotel Bali reopens

DENPASAR, Bali, 10 September 2020: In compliance with recommendations from local health officials, Hard Rock Hotel Bali reopened to guests on Tuesday, 1 September.

To help keep guests and team members safe and healthy, the property has implemented SAFE + SOUND, a best-in-class program focused on enhanced cleaning practices, social interaction guidelines and workplace protocols. The program was developed by a team of hospitality experts in collaboration with worldwide health and sanitization specialists, including Ecolab and NSF.

Biggest Free Foam Swimming Pool in Bali.

“We welcome the opportunity to reopen in Bali and continue to deliver unique experiences, unforgettable amenities and our core brand values to Hard Rock fans in the safest environment possible,” said general manager Shane Coates. “We’ve worked hand-in-hand with industry-leading experts to ensure our property exceeds the maximum cleanliness standards for our guests and team members.”



Luggage Sanitization

The SAFE + SOUND programme implements the highest level of safety, sanitization, and employee training. From the initial welcome at check-in down to each detail inside guest rooms and common areas throughout the property, there is a heightened focus on cleanliness. Additionally, Hard Rock Hotel Bali’s team members have been trained by Ecolab cleaning experts on proper disinfection procedures. SAFE + SOUND protocols include, but are not limited to:

Temperature checks for every team member, guest, and vendor upon arrival

Social distancing markers placed 1+ meter apart

Mandatory masks for all team members

Safe + Sound door tag of cleanliness on every guest room as the final step in the enhanced housekeeping process

Increased cleaning and disinfecting frequency for high-touch surfaces across public areas, meeting rooms, dining areas and public restrooms

Hand sanitizer in public space area and restrooms

Team member hand washing every 60 minutes

Plexiglass separators at front desks

High-level infection control procedures to collect laundry

Touchless, in-room dining service at the guest room door

Sanitization of guest luggage before it enters the lobby

Dining at the on-site restaurants using digital menus by scanning QR codes, and individually plated food for all meals

Safety Check-in at Front Desk

Click here for more information about Hard Rock Hotel Bali, its new SAFE + SOUND program and the latest travel guidelines. Alternatively, you can watch the video here.

