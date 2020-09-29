Happy and easy about fares

NEW DELHI, 29 September 2020: HappyEasyGo (HEG), an online travel platform, based in Gurugram, India, has announced ‘Lowest Airfare Guarantee scheme’ on domestic flights booked in India.

A one-of-its-kind campaign presently ‘Find Lower and Get Double’ is now live at the HEG website.

Under the campaign, HEG is promising lowest possible rate flight tickets at its platform. HappyEasyGo also promises its customers a refund of 200% of the fare difference, up to a maximum of INR5,000 if they find a lower fare subject to the applicable terms & conditions attached to the scheme.

HEG assures its customers that if they find a lower airfare of the same itinerary (terms & conditions apply) on any other aggregator websites (India-based OTA), within one hour of booking, it will refund the fare difference as promised. These refund payments will be made in the Happy Gold of HappyEasyGo Rewards subject to the fulfilment of applicable wallet terms & conditions.

Founded in 2017, HappyEasyGo is amongst the fastest growing air ticket booking platforms in India. It recently ventured into the hotel booking space.