Funds to expand a digital footprint

KUCHING, 11 September 2020: Local tour operators can now tap the Sarawak Tourism Online Ecosystem Fund to improve their digital footprint to prepare for the resumption of international tourism to the state.

Sarawak Tourism Board, in collaboration with industry partners, is underwriting the fund that offers grants of MYR5,000 to tour operators licensed by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia.

Applicants must be Sarawak Inbound tour operators who can choose an appropriate to gain financial support.

Funding categories

Maximum MYR5,000 grants are on offer in one of four categories.

Website development, design and maintenance costs. To include a new website; re-design / update of an existing website; web hosting costs; SEO (Search Engine Optimization); maintenance costs.

Support for booking engine costs. To incorporate a booking engine into an existing website; and/or monthly subscription fees for operators that already use booking engines.

Support for digital advertising. To include social media boosting / search engine marketing/pay per click, etc. Also, includes Facebook, Instagram, Google Ads, YouTube.

Content production. Funding covers video production costs, blog articles, photography costs for photo banks or use on websites or on social media.

Applications for financial support are considered on a first-come, first-serve basis. The spaces are limited, and currently, 75% of the applications have been taken up. The offer closes on 31 December 2020.

To apply, visit https://sarawaktourism.com/stb-incentives/