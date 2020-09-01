EVA Air reshuffles Phuket launch

BANGKOK, 1 September 2020: EVA Air’s latest timetable update suggests it will not fly to Phuket Island in southern Thailand until July 2021.

Flights on the Taipei Taoyuan – Phuket route was supposed to resume 30 March 2021, based on market analysis that suggested Thailand’s tourism would reopen during the first quarter of 2021 possibly after Chinese New Year in February at the earliest.

The Star Alliance airline according to Airlineroute timetable information has now pencilled in a launch date of 1 July. Reservations are now open for bookings on the airline’s website.

The three weekly flights scheduled for Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday will depart Taipei at 1105 and arrive in Phuket at 1420. The return flight will depart Phuket at 1530 and arrive in Taipei at 2100.