Emirates cuts capacity

BANGKOK, 22 September 2020: Emirates is tweaking its winter (25 October 2020 to 27 March 2021) timetable reducing services to Bangkok from three to one daily A380 flight from its Dubai home base.

Blaming the changes to services on the on-going travel restrictions the airline said selected routes in Southeast Asia would continue to see capacity restrictions that will reduce flights or force the airline to use smaller aircraft than the A380.

On the Dubai – Bangkok route, effective 1 December, the nonstop service using an Airbus A380 reduces from three to one daily.

The Dubai – Bangkok – Hong Kong daily service from 25 October to 30 November switches from the A380 to the smaller Boeing 777-300ER.

The Dubai – Bangkok – Phnom Penh daily 777-300ER service has been cancelled.

The Dubai – Phuket service reduces from daily to four weekly using a 777-300ER, effective 1 December.

Dubai – Denpasar effective 2 January 2021 resumes with a four-weekly service using a 777-300ER down from a daily service before the Covid-19 pandemic

The Dubai – Denpasar – Auckland service remains cancelled for the entire winter schedule while the Denpasar – Auckland sector remains cancelled well into the summer timetable 2021

Dubai to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City services reduce from daily to three weekly.

Dubai – Hong Kong flights as of 1 December Service reduce from three to daily using an A380.

Dubai – Kuala Lumpur reduces five weekly using a Boeing 777-300ER effective 1 December.

Dubai – Singapore nonstop service reduces from 21 weekly services to just five weekly.