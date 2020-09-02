Diethelm staff create a Marketplace

BANGKOK, 2 September 2020: Diethelm Travel Group launched Tuesday an online shop showcasing handcrafted accessories, apparel and home goods from company staff as well as various communities.

The marketplace will connect artisans and makers from communities Diethelm Travel typically guides travellers through, as well as talented Diethelm Travel team members, friends and family, with a worldwide audience at a time when many Asian borders remain closed to foreign tourists.

It currently features a variety of high-quality, handcrafted goods, sourced by Diethelm Travel Thailand, but the company plans to expand its offerings from all 13 Asian countries it operates in. Profits from each sale go directly to the makers.

One such community providing goods is a village in Thailand’s Sukhothai province that usually benefits from Diethelm Travel guests participating in community-based tourism programmes.

The village is also known for its distinctive use of a natural mud to dye cotton fabric process. Now that the income stream from tourism has disappeared, the community is relying more heavily on selling its fabric goods for financial security.

“Though we take immense pride in arranging incredible travel experiences for our clients, the core of our business is all about people, community and connection,” said Diethelm Travel Group CEO Stephan Roemer. “As the Asian travel industry continues to be at a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic and strict government restrictions, we’re still committed to connecting people across borders and supporting both our team and the communities we support. By making a purchase through Diethelm Marketplace, you’re not only receiving a unique handmade good – or “souvenir” – but helping support people whose livelihoods have been greatly affected by the current global situation.”

Select accommodation deals available for people already in Thailand are also listed on the marketplace website for easy online local bookings.

Marketplace shopping for international orders at https://marketplace.diethelmtravel.com