Courtyard arrives in George Town

PENANG, Malaysia, 10 September 2020: Courtyard by Marriott on Monday announced the opening of the Courtyard by Marriott Penang the first Courtyard to open in Malaysia.

Located in Georgetown’s busy commercial district on Jalan Macalister the new 199-room Courtyard by Marriott Penang gives the group 17 brands that are fully operational in Malaysia.

Penang is located on the northwest coast of Peninsular Malaysia and was once called the “The Pearl of the Orient.” Today it is a busy commercial centre for both industry and tourism with George Town, the main cosmopolitan urban gateway.

“We’re delighted to debut the Courtyard by Marriott brand in Penang, one of the most popular island destinations in Malaysia for locals and visitors alike,” said Marriott International vice president brand, Asia Pacific, Jennie Toh.

The group has named Subash Basrur as general manager of the new Courtyard by Marriott Penang.