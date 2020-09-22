Centara signs new Centra property

BANGKOK, 22 September 2020: Centara Hotels & Resorts and Amorn Patana Asset Co Ltd signed a hotel management agreement for Centra by Centara Hotel Bangkok Phra Nakhon on Monday.

Senior management teams from the two companies officially executed the agreement at a signing ceremony held at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.

The project comprises the renovation of an existing building in parallel with the construction of a new building next to it to seamlessly form an inner courtyard. Work is currently underway, and the hotel is scheduled to start welcoming guests in July 2022.

“We are delighted to be working with Amorn Patana Asset Company for our second Centra by Centara property in Bangkok. Centra by Centara’s positioning of delivering excellent value and experiences make this the ideal brand for guests looking to explore this historic district in Bangkok,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts chief executive officer Thirayuth Chirathivat

The 170-key hotel will be housed in two low-rise buildings, with accommodation ranging from 21 sqm rooms to 44 sqm for the largest Junior Suites. Facilities include a lobby lounge, restaurant, outdoor swimming pool in the courtyard, fitness centre, banquet and meeting facilities.

Located near Khaosan Road, a short distance from Sam Yot MRT subway station, Centra by Centara Hotel Bangkok Phra Nakhon will provide a comfortable base for guests to explore the area’s notable landmarks including the Grand Palace, Wat Pho, National Museum, Pak Khong Talat flower market, as well as discover the area’s street food and family-run eateries.

Centra by Centara Hotel Bangkok Phra Nakhon is the eighth Centra by Centara-flagged property in Thailand, and the second in Bangkok, after the Centra by Centara Government Complex Hotel & Convention Centre Chaweng Watthana.

For more information, please visit Centara’s website at https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/