Banyan Tree welcomes marketing guru

BANGKOK, 30 September 2020: Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts confirmed this week Craig McMahon, a veteran in Asia with more than 20 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, will take on the role of area director of sales & marketing at Banyan Tree Krabi.

The appointment comes as the new 72-key hotel prepares for its grand opening on 24 October.

Craig McMahon.

Based in Bangkok for more than 12 years, McMahon previously worked in senior management positions with Six Senses and Soneva in the Thai capital. Prior to that, he worked in India as director of sales at the Imperial Hotel in New Delhi.

In responses to a question on business prospects and the impact of Covid-19, he said: “All expectations have been reined in by the new reality we currently live in. With the borders still closed, we only have the domestic market to focus on… Krabi is more accessible and affordable than most other Thai resorts with return flights costing as low as THB 2,000 (US$65).”