AQI rolls out projects worth USD250 million

BANGKOK, 17 September 2020: Aquarius International Development reports it will expand its resorts, yacht charters, F&B services and online travel club ventures starting during Q4 2020.

Owned by Norcal Venture Capital Group Limited, AQI will initiate a five-year plan starting in Q4 2020 that will recruit luxury resorts, residences, yacht charters, premium gourmet and dining stores and online travel booking and membership services. AQI claims its expansion has an estimated value of USD250 million.

Koh Man Nai. Aquarius International has chosen Thailand’s Green Island of Koh Chang, where 83% of the island is national park, for hotel and real estate investments.

“We firmly believe in the long-term vitality of the Asian travel and tourism industry, especially at the top-end,” said AQI chief operations officer Nixon Chung. “We look forward to introducing a new era of upmarket travel to customers all across Southeast Asia in the coming years.”

Expansion begins with the opening of the Aquarius Residences in three phases starting in 2022.

AQI will unveil its first two projects this year; Aquarius Residences & Resort, Chang Island, a clifftop retreat, and AQ Privilege Beach Club & Residences, Koh Man Nai, a private island located off Chang Island’s west coast.

Aquarius Residences, deeply immersed in its natural surroundings, will open in three phases from 2022.

Currently under construction on the southern tip of Chang Island, in eastern Thailand’s Trat province, Aquarius Residences will comprise a 23 pool villas and 99 low-rise condominiums, including 12 penthouse units. The residences are scheduled to open in three phases from 2022. Guests and residents will have access to Koh Man Nai, a nearby islet where AQ Privilege Beach Club & Residences is located.

AQI is also introducing its AQ Ventures, a luxury yacht business, that will be based on Chang and Phuket islands.

The company’s third line of business AQ Food & Beverage manages restaurant and catering, premium gourmet stores, restaurants and food delivery. Following a successful partnership in Japan, the group plans to launch flagship AQ Gourmet & Dine Stores in Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 respectively.

Finally, AQI is expanding AQBooking.com, a travel club and lifestyle community.

Aquarius International Hospitality Development is an international hospitality and real estate development and consultancy company based in Bangkok.