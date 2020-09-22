Airbnb seeks out digital nomads

BANGKOK 22 September 2020: The pandemic has changed the way we work, live and travel. People want to live anywhere, blurring the line between living and travel, with Airbnb continuing to be the platform-of-choice for digital nomads.

During this period of restricted travel, and in some cases restricted movement, Airbnb has seen a rising trend when it comes to longer-term stays. According to a recent New York Times and Morning Consult survey, one in three remote workers said they would move to a new city or state if remote working continued.

Airbnb is now a longer-term option for more guests who are fortunate enough to have the opportunity to work from anywhere. Whether it’s temporarily relocating to be closer to family or taking the opportunity to explore a new community, Airbnb data shows guests are increasingly using the platform to support remote working and temporary relocations.





Today, more than 6 million active listings on Airbnb offer longer-term and monthly stays, with bookings for monthly stays seeing a significant increase in recent months. In Thailand, over 60,000 listings offer monthly discounts for long-term stays.

As Thailand welcomes longer-term stays encouraging digital nomads to live and work anywhere, Airbnb reveals some of the trends and listings that can inspire those who are planning the perfect ‘workcation.’

Embrace city living

If you’re working from home outside of Bangkok right now and miss the city buzz, consider relocating to Thonglor where you can be inspired by the world’s greatest artists from Andy Warhol, Vincent Van Gogh to Frida Kahlo while working from this artistic and quirky home. Alternatively, this peaceful family villa near the MRT is an ideal base with lots of workspace options, an outdoor veranda for dining and garden for relaxing downtime. If a slower pace is what you’re looking for, try living in the old town of Bangkok at this canal house where views over the water are sure to motivate and get your creative juices flowing.

Inspired by nature

Are you looking for a better work-life balance? Combine work with travel and nature, and head north to Pai where you can enjoy a nature-infused work from anywhere stay at Jungalow in Pai. If people connections feed your inspiration, then this cottage in Baan Kang Wat artist village in Chiang Mai at the foot of Doi Suthep is the perfect place for you to meet creative minds, and with the hip district of Nimmanhemin just a short ride away this makes for a convenient work and travel base.

Just a few hours drive from Bangkok, and you can be surrounded by nature with Khao Yai National Park on your doorstep. Set-up your work base at this vintage designed wooden home in the popular Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Refreshed by the beaches

There’s little that beats a refreshing sea breeze to clear the mind, reboot and recharge. Head to the southern islands and take your work with you. Wake up in this homely private pool villa that’s just 2.5km from Phuket’s popular Nai Harn Beach. Alternatively, head further south to the island of Lanta and combine work with a vacation at this stunning beachfront villa.

Alternatively, make an extended workation at this Seaview private villa on the tropical island of Samui. There’s lots of indoor and outdoor workspace options, jungle and ocean views to calm the mind, a games room and even an indoor cinema.

While there is still a lot of uncertainty about what the next year will look like, Airbnb sees profound shifts in the way people travel, live and work. Many of these changes will remain long after the pandemic and Airbnb continue to develop ways to best support our community of hosts and guests.