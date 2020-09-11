Air China resumes flights to Bangkok

BANGKOK, 11 September 2020: Air China resumed flights from Beijing Daxing International Airport to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport, 9 September.

The flight operating just once a week will cater only to travellers who are eligible to enter Thailand based on the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s regulations.

Leisure travellers are not eligible, but Chinese investors who are invited by approved agencies and government departments are eligible based on strict compliance with health and screening regulations.

Details of these flights are as follows: