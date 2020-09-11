Air China resumes flights to Bangkok

By
TTR WEEKLY
-

BANGKOK, 11 September 2020: Air China resumed flights from Beijing Daxing International Airport to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport, 9 September.

The flight operating just once a week will cater only to travellers who are eligible to enter Thailand based on the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s regulations.

Leisure travellers are not eligible, but Chinese investors who are invited by approved agencies and government departments are eligible based on strict compliance with health and screening regulations.

Details of these flights are as follows:

Route Flight no.  Original  point of entry Start date (Beijing time) Landing timetable Scheduled arrival time in Beijing
Phnom Penh – Beijing CA746 Zhengzhou 3 September Thursday 06:50
Athens – Beijing CA864 Shijiazhuang 6 September Sunday 12:30
Copenhagen – Beijing CA878 Shijiazhuang 8 September Tuesday 11:40
Bangkok – Beijing CA980 Qingdao 9 September Wednesday 06:55
Stockholm – Beijing CA912 Tianjin 12 September Saturday 09:45
Vienna – Beijing CA842 Hohhot 13 September Sunday 06:50
Vancouver – Beijing CA992 Shenyang 14 September Monday 15:40

