AIME 2021 turns to a hybrid format

MELBOURNE, 18 September 2020: Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME), announced Thursday the appointment of its new event director, Silke Calder, to lead its first hybrid event taking place from 15 March 2021.

With over 20 years of experience across creative agencies, international trade conventions and venues, Silke joins the team at Talk2 Media & Events to spearhead the new model and showcase an event format of the future, which will be both uniquely digital and physical.

Talk2 Media & Events CEO Matt Pearce said: “It’s undoubtedly been one of the toughest years for our community that we’ve experienced in a generation. The appointment of a strong leader, particularly as we look to launch AIME’s new hybrid model, means we are strengthening our mission to grow business for those attending the event – both physically and virtually.”

With a recent role as Head of Sales Guest Events at one of the world’s largest trade fairs and venues, Messe Frankfurt Venue GmbH, Calder will have opportunity to deliver the event’s new format and get business back on track.

“AIME’s DNA of connecting quality buyers and exhibitors to create meaningful connections has not changed, but rather adapted.”

AIME is the first event to kick off the business events calendar and the first with a hybrid format. It will take place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on 15 to 17 March February 2021 and be available online 15 to 26 March.