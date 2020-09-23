Absolute Hotel Services expands to Laos

BANGKOK, 23 September 2020: The Eastin Hotel Vientiane Laos will open during the last quarter of 2021 according to Absolute Hotel Services Group CEO Jonathan Wigley.

The group’s first hotel venture in Laos will have 94 rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, a speciality restaurant, outdoor swimming pool and a gym.

Vientiane is the capital and largest city of Laos and also a transit point for leisure visitors to other destinations in the country and a key government and corporate destination.

The hotel is located on the banks of the Mekong river with views across to Thailand. It is also just a short commute to the city’s international airport and the new high-speed train station for services from southern China due to start in 2022.

Absolute Hotel Services headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand with regional offices in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, India and Europe with more expansions planned. AHS is an affiliate company of U City Public Company which is a Thailand public listed global capital allocator.