White rajah’s oar returns to Sarawak

KUCHING, 17 August 2020: A 120-year-old 1.5-metre long ornamental wooden oar is the latest addition to the Brooke Gallery at Fort Margherita, the Sarawak Tourism Board reports in its latest newsletter to the travel trade.

Brooke Museum’s manager, SallizaSideni said that the oar, with carved Dayak motifs which was believed to have been given to Anthony Walter Dayrell Brooke, the last Rajah Muda of Sarawak, sometime in the 1920s when he was travelling upriver.

Brooke Museum manager, SallizaSadeni showcasing the 120-year-old 1.5-metre long ornamental wooden oar. (Photo credit: New Sarawak Tribune).

It is also said that the oar had been kept in Britain for many years before it was returned to Sarawak by the Brooke Museum director, Jason Brooke during his trip back to the city.

“From the looks of it, the oar is believed to be made from Beluan wood, a quality wood which is only found in Borneo Island. We are delighted that this artefact had survived for a long time and we are now able to display it at the Brooke Gallery for Sarawakians and visitors to see”, she added.

The iconic Kuching landmark Fort Margherita celebrated its 140th Anniversary with the reopening of The Brooke Gallery mid last month.

(Source www.sarawaktourism.com)