Vietnam’s provinces social distance

HANOI, 7 August 2020: Four new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Vietnam to bring the national tally to 717 with eight fatalities.

Meanwhile, in Danang where the most recent outbreak in infections took place, the city continues to be under a strict transport lockdown.

Photo: https://scandasia.com

Three of the new cases reported Thursday came from the central province Quang Nam and one from Hanoi according to a report on the Vietnam Government Portal.

Following the spike in cases in Danang the popular UNESCO World Heritage destination Hoi An reintroduced strict social distancing measures throughout the coastal port town and closed entry for transport from nearby Danang.

Also, the central coastal province of Quang Nam reintroduced strict social distancing rules in a bid to deal with the latest Covid-19 outbreak. Residents in the province have been asked to limit all non-essential travel and adopt other preventive measures, such as hand washing, wearing a face mask, keeping a safe distance of at least 2 metres and avoiding gatherings of more than two people. So far, Quang Nam province confirmed three locally transmitted cases.

Social distancing rules have also been introduced in the central highlands province of Dak Lak. The province has temporarily suspended non-essential services such as entertainment venues, bars, karaoke parlours, dancing halls and cinemas. It has banned all cultural and sporting events, as well as public gatherings of more than 20 people at religious sites or places of worship.

Local residents were asked to stay at home as much as they can, and follow Covid-19 prevention and control measures. Restaurants and cafes are required to check visitors’ body temperature, provide sanitiser at the entrance, and arrange seats at least 1 metre away from each other.

Similar measures have been introduced in Phu Yen province with local agencies controlling the flow of visitors. Transport operators including cars and taxis in the province have temporarily stopped carrying passengers to Danang City.

Festivals, religious ceremonies, sports and other events are banned. “Non-essential” businesses including entertainment facilities, beauty salons, massage and karaoke parlours, and bars are closed.

In Danang City, the International airport has temporarily halted operation since last week.

(Source: VGP)