Vietnam’s Covid-19 deaths rise

HANOI, 11 August 2020: Vietnam reported no new Covid-19 cases yesterday keeping the nation’s tally at 841 cases, including 395 recovered cases but two women in Danang died raising the death toll to 13,

The news was released mid-day 10 August by the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and reported by the Vietnam Government Portal.

Two Covid19-infected women in Danang who entered the end-stage of chronic renal failure died 10 August 10, bringing the country’s death toll to 13, the deputy minister of health Nguyen Truong Son confirmed.

Both identified only as patient 430 and 737 were residents of Danang who were diagnosed with the disease in late July. They were 33 and 47 years old and suffered from the end-stage of chronic renal failure, heart failure, hypertension, as well as septic shock.

