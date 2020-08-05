Vietnam reports more Covid-19 cases

HANOI, 5 August 2020: Vietnam’s National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control confirmed, Tuesday, 10 new Covid-19 cases bringing the patient tally to 652.

According to the VGP news report, the latest cases include seven persons in Danang and three in the neighbouring province of Quang Nam.

Patients from Quang Nam are aged between 35 and 67. Of these, one received treatment, and two others contracted the virus from a patient at the Danang Hospital.

In Danang, patients include a health worker at the Danang Hospital while five others were hospital patients.

Of the overall patient tally, 205 cases are linked to the outbreak in Danang, where a local lockdown is now in place.