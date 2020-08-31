Vietnam raises airline liability limits

HANOI, 31 August 2020: Vietnam has increased the liability limitations for airlines facing damage claims effective 15 October according to the Vietnam Government Portal online news.

Under the new limits, the liability for damage to including death or injury of each passenger is increased from 100,000 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) (USD137,000) per passenger to SDR128,821 (USD176,484).

For the carriage of a passenger, the liability for damage caused by delay is raised from 4,150 SRD (USD5,690) for each passenger to 5,346 SDR (USD7,324).

For the carriage of baggage, including checked and unchecked baggage, the liability in case of destruction, loss, damage or delay is limited to 1,288 SDR (USD1,764) for each passenger, which is higher than the current limitation of 1,000 SRD (USD1,370).