Vietjet flies to Thai deep south

BANGKOK, 10 August 2020: Thai Vietjet has introduced a new service from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to Nakhon Si Thammarat, an administrative centre of southern Thailand.

The one hour and 15-minute flight landed at the weekend to a water salute at Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport.

Thai Vietjet’s latest service operates daily but should increase to four flights daily in October and possibly five daily flights by the end of the year.

A promotional fare of just THB199 excluding tax and fees was on sale at www.vietjetair.com and the airline’s mobile app.

(*) VZ334, VZ335 starting from 1 September 2020 and VZ336, VZ337, VZ338, VZ339 starting from 1 October 2020