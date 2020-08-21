Uncertainty over Nepal’s trek season

KATHMANDU, 21 August 2020: Plans to open Nepal to international travellers particularly from low-risk countries ran into a snag as the deadline approached 17 August.

There are very few low-risk countries left in Asia. Those that appear to have contained the spread, such as Thailand, have locked down international commercial flights since mid-March limiting services to a few repatriation flights. Aviation gateways to Nepal such as Mumbai, New Delhi Bangkok and Singapore have virtually closed down.

Nepal’s Covid-19 statistics are not very reassuring. The country reported 28,938 cases and 120 deaths as of 18 August. Cases spiked on Wednesday with more than 1,000 new infections.

Nepal’s tourism and aviation officials let the deadline pass and are now suggesting the country will open to international flights on very limited basis come 1 September.

The official notice on the delay came from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal in a memo released earlier this week.

Details of the conditions for resuming flights 1 September are sketchy, although officials say they will limit services from what they call “low-risk countries, which excludes neighbouring India, the source of most its tourists.

It is very likely the country will insist on a negative PCR Covid-19 test certificate valid for 72 hours to present to immigration officials. But no information is available on quarantine rules for arriving passengers.

Tour operators who organise mountain treks in Nepal say they are cancelling the entire season due to the lack of clarity and assurances.

Delaying the opening beyond 1 September would also jeopardise the trekking season that last year generated around 400,000 visitors. But considering the substantial decline in travel demand, Nepal would be lucky to attract even a third of the flights and trekkers recorded during the 2019 season.