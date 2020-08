BANGKOK, 11 August 2020: Thailand enjoys a national holiday 12 August to mark Mother’s Day and the 88th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.

Immigration, government offices and commercial business close for the national holiday. TTR Weekly’s daily news alert with resume 13 August.

There are no scheduled holidays in Thailand during September but two in October; 13 October, King Bhumibol Adulyadej Memorial Day and 23 October, King Chulalongkorn Day.