Thai AirAsia X postpones relaunch

BANGKOK 18 August 2020: Thai AirAsia X has shunted its planned reboot of services scheduled for 1 September to October at the earliest.

The airline filed information on its postponement of services with major booking systems following the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s decision to extend the ban on international commercial airlines services to and from Bangkok indefinitely.

According to advance timetable information first reported by Airlineroute, the airline planned the following A330-300 services in September from its base at Bangkok Dom Mueang International Airport:

Fukuoka three weekly;

Osaka Kansai three weekly;

Seoul Incheon three weekly;

Tokyo Narita three weekly.

Meanwhile, AirAsia based out of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, continues its recovery, adding more flights this month from its home-base to cities in South Asia. It returns to around 80% of its pre-Covid-19 capacity with just a few exceptions such as Thailand where flights have not resumed to Bangkok and Chiang Mai, but flights to other destinations in Asia are looking strong.

AirAsia September schedule

Ipoh – Singapore twice weekly

Johor Bahru – Ho Chi Minh City twice weekly (19 September)

Johor Bahru – Singapore daily

Kota Kinabalu – Singapore daily

Kuala Lumpur – Banda Aceh twice weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Bandar Seri Begawan four-weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Bandung twice weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Bangalore four-weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Bangkok Don Mueang 10 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Chennai four-weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Colombo twice weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Danang twice weekly (20 September)

Kuala Lumpur – Denpasar twice weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Dhaka twice weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Guangzhou twice weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Hanoi four weekly (19 September)

Kuala Lumpur – Ho Chi Minh City daily (17 September)

Kuala Lumpur – Hyderabad four-weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta 10 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Kaohsiung three weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Kochi twice weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Kolkata twice weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Macau twice weekly (20 September)

Kuala Lumpur – Makassar twice weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Manila 14 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Medan Kualanamu 10 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Padang four-weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Palembang three weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Pekanbaru twice weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Phnom Penh twice weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Pontianak twice weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Semarang four-weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Singapore 35 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Tiruchirappalli 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Yangon 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Yogyakarta 4 weekly

Kuching – Singapore 7 weekly

Miri – Singapore 4 weekly

Penang – Jakarta 2 weekly

Penang – Medan Kualanamu 4 weekly

Penang – Singapore 7 weekly