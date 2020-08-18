Thai AirAsia X postpones relaunch

BANGKOK 18 August 2020: Thai AirAsia X has shunted its planned reboot of services scheduled for 1 September to October at the earliest.
The airline filed information on its postponement of services with major booking systems following the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s decision to extend the ban on international commercial airlines services to and from Bangkok indefinitely.
According to advance timetable information first reported by Airlineroute, the airline planned the following A330-300 services in September from its base at Bangkok Dom Mueang International Airport:
Fukuoka three weekly;
Osaka Kansai three weekly;
Seoul Incheon three weekly;
Tokyo Narita three weekly.
Meanwhile, AirAsia based out of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, continues its recovery, adding more flights this month from its home-base to cities in South Asia. It returns to around 80% of its pre-Covid-19 capacity with just a few exceptions such as Thailand where flights have not resumed to Bangkok and Chiang Mai, but flights to other destinations in Asia are looking strong.
AirAsia September schedule
Ipoh – Singapore twice weekly
Johor Bahru – Ho Chi Minh City twice weekly (19 September)
Johor Bahru – Singapore daily
Kota Kinabalu – Singapore daily
Kuala Lumpur – Banda Aceh twice weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Bandar Seri Begawan four-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Bandung twice weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Bangalore four-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Bangkok Don Mueang 10 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Chennai four-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Colombo twice weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Danang twice weekly (20 September)
Kuala Lumpur – Denpasar twice weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Dhaka twice weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Guangzhou twice weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Hanoi four weekly (19 September)
Kuala Lumpur – Ho Chi Minh City daily (17 September)
Kuala Lumpur – Hyderabad four-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta 10 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Kaohsiung three weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Kochi twice weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Kolkata twice weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Macau twice weekly (20 September)
Kuala Lumpur – Makassar twice weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Manila 14 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Medan Kualanamu 10 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Padang four-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Palembang three weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Pekanbaru twice weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Phnom Penh twice weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Pontianak twice weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Semarang four-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Singapore 35 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Tiruchirappalli 4 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Yangon 4 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Yogyakarta 4 weekly
Kuching – Singapore 7 weekly
Miri – Singapore 4 weekly
Penang – Jakarta 2 weekly
Penang – Medan Kualanamu 4 weekly
Penang – Singapore 7 weekly