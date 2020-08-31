SQ will resume JFK service this November

SINGAPORE, 31 August 2020: Singapore Airlines plans to resume its Singapore – Frankfurt – New York JFK service during the winter timetable November 2020 to March 2021.

Airlineroute timetable information sourced from GDS inventory listings indicates the airline plans three weekly flights from 1 November and increasing to five weekly flights by March 2021.

However, timetable information during the Covid-19 pandemic is constantly changing due to travel restriction and travel demand. As it stands now, SQ026 will depart Singapore at 2355 and arrive in Frankfurt at 0620 on the next day. The flight will depart from Frankfurt at 0820 and arrive at 1115+1 at JFK on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

On the return sectors, SQ025 departs JFK at 2015 and arrives in Frankfurt at 0950+1 It departs Frankfurt at 1140+1 and arrives in Singapore at 0650+2 on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.