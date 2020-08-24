Singapore eases transit ruling

SINGAPORE, 24 August 2020: SIA, SilkAir and Scoot customers can now transit through Singapore Changi Airport from selected points in Asia, Europe and the South-West Pacific region.

But for the time being, the transit concession is only for destinations in the SIA Group network currently operated by SIA, SilkAir or Scoot. Transfers to and from flights operated by other airlines are currently not permitted.

Destinations in mainland China are currently not available for transit through Changi airport even for SIA Group flights.

The transit flights are only for outbound journeys from the cities in the list below. Passengers will not be able to transit from other points in the SIA Group network through Singapore into these cities.

Meanwhile, due to restrictions imposed by the Australian Government, Singapore Airlines will not operate passenger services from Singapore to Melbourne until 24 October 2020.

Singapore Airlines and SilkAir have also increased flights in their passenger network in August, September and October by reinstating flights to Cebu, Istanbul, Milan, Perth, Phnom Penh and Taipei. By the end of October 2020, the group’s passenger capacity will reach approximately 8% of its pre-Covid-19 levels.

Changi transit

The ground time between flights in Singapore should not exceed 48 hours. In line with regulatory requirements, transit and non-transit passengers will be kept apart at Changi Airport. Hotel-style accommodation in the transit area of the airport have reopened.

Cities approved for SIA, SilkAir and Scoot transit flights through Singapore are listed in the PDF file below.

https://www.singaporeair.com/saar5/pdf/media-centre/200818TableforCitiesApprovedforTransit.pdf