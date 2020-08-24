Singapore arrival card online

SINGAPORE, 24 August 2020: All foreign visitors to Singapore must submit their travel information with health declaration electronically via the SG Arrival Card e-Service before immigration clearance, the Immigration Checkpoints Authority reported at the weekend.

However, Singapore citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders (student’s pass, dependant’s pass, work pass and long-term visit pass holders) only need to submit health declarations via the same e-Service channel but under the category ‘Residents’.

In related news, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed essential business travel between Singapore and Japan would resume September following an agreement ink with Japan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry on 13 August.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Motegi Toshimitsu signed off on the agreement. It will establish a “Residence Track” as early as September. Travel will be limited to a special quota of cross-border travel by business executives and business professionals (work pass holders) with the necessary public health safeguards, including the 14-day stay home notice upon arrival in the respective countries.

The Ministers also agreed on the major points on the Business Track (Reciprocal Green Lane). Short-term business travellers will be subject to a controlled itinerary for the first 14 days, with the necessary public health safeguards. Singapore is amongst one of the first countries with which Japan will begin this exchange of business travellers.

ICA provided more information and a Q&A below on the advance filing of the SG arrival card.