Singapore and Malaysia ease rules

SINGAPORE, 3 August 2020: Malaysia citizens and permanent residents with Singapore work passes can now enter Singapore under the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) effective 10 August.

First reported by Channel News Asia, the deal requires travellers to serve a stay-home notice of at least seven days and take a Covid-19 swab test.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore (ICA) website released details of the latest agreement at the weekend. It allows Singapore and Malaysia residents who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country to enter that country for work.

The latest agreement does not apply to business or official short stay visits. That comes under the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL). To use the RGL provision travellers must apply for a SafeTravel Pass, said the ICA on its website. This must be sponsored by a Singapore-based company or a government agency.

Currently, all travellers entering Singapore must serve a 14-day stay-home notice.

The stay-home notice under PCA must be served in hotels, serviced apartments or single-occupancy residences.

(Source CNA)