Signs of the times: Dabbling in domestic travel

YANGON, 13 August 2020: Abercrombie & Kent Myanmar, has launched “Discover Your Asia”, a series of tailor-made tours for domestic travellers.

In the launch publicity, the travel firm says it is offering Myanmar residents a chance to “elevate their domestic travel experience”.

The trips are packaged with hotels, private guides, vehicles and personalised services.

The company is also offering custom day tours with personal meetings with cultural experts in Yangon and special resident rates for August sailings on the all-suite Sanctuary Ananda river cruise.

“These journeys are perfect for residents who want to see and experience Myanmar in a new way”, explained A&K Myanmar country manager Severine Fallet.

Usually, A&K sells tours that are exclusively for foreign tourists visiting Myanmar, but the Covid-19 pandemic has halted all bookings since mid-March.

“We are offering special residents-only rates on the Sanctuary Ananda cruise and giving domestic travellers a chance to experience a luxury cruise they always dreamed of but at a more accessible price.”

Here are samples of Abercrombie & Kent’s new multi-day tours offering engaging travel experiences and tailored to the domestic market.

• GOLDEN ROCK & HPA AN – four-nights with private transport and guide including sunset at Golden Rock, light trekking in Hpa An and cave discoveries along the way.

• VISIONS OF KALAW & INLE LAKE – four nights with private guided trekking and overnight stay at a monastery.

• BAGAN BOLD – three nights in Bagan with a private guide, visiting pagodas of your interest and a Mount Popa excursion.

• A DREAM OF INLE LAKE – three nights at Inle Lake with a private boat tour on the lake with an optional private floating lunch experience.

• ESCAPE TO NGAPALI – three nights at a high-end retreat in Ngapali.

• LUXURY RIVER CRUISE – three or four-night cruises on the Ayeyarwady River onboard the Sanctuary Ananda, a custom-designed ship with a swimming pool on the sun deck and a panoramic lounge. Departures include:

three nights Bagan to Mandalay, departing 23 August

four nights Mandalay to Bagan, departing 26 August

Once international borders reopen within Asia, Abercrombie & Kent will offer regional tours with special Myanmar resident rates for travel to Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

Abercrombie & Kent Myanmar is part of Abercrombie & Kent Southeast Asia, a leading destination management company with over 30 years of expertise in luxury tour operations across Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Indonesia. The company specialises in high-end luxury travel.