Sarawak campaign takes off

KUCHING, 5 August 2020 – Sarawak Tourism Board announced Tuesday details of the ‘Sia Sitok Sarawak’ Intra-State Tourism Campaign that aims to boost domestic tourism.

The campaign will allow Sarawakians and expatriates residing in Sarawak to experience and enjoy the state’s hospitality and attractions at discounts of up to 50%.





The Sia Sitok Sarawak Campaign offers over 30 attractions, tours and activities in Kuching, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri and Mulu which includes day tours as well as full board multiple day trips. Targeting single travellers, couples, families with children, who are keen to book a weekend getaway, the options include golf, diving or nature and heritage experiences.

Packages and activities up for grabs include the Sarawak River Sunset Cruise, Irrawaddy Dolphin Cruise at Santubong, Bird watching at Kubah National Park, Fun Dive Daytrip at Satang Island, Evening Kuching Wetland Tour, Bako National Park, full-board Tanjong Datu National Park Tour, Miri Golfing at Eastwood Golf Club Miri, 3D/2N Fun Diving (for certified divers), The Mighty Rajang River & Longhouse day trip, Bintangor & Sarikei Countryside day trip, 2D/1N Bintulu Explorer, 3D/2N discovery at Mukah – The Melanau Heartland, Silabur Caving & Hiking and the Kg. Sting Adventure overnight.









STB chief executive officer Pn Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor said: “The Sia Sitok Sarawak (or Here and There in Sarawak) is a great opportunity for Sarawakians to visit places they have not been to before, and to also become future ambassadors for Sarawak tourism. The campaign is also part of the Sarawak Tourism stimulus measure to give a boost to the local tourism industry and a good way of sustaining and maintaining the tourism eco-system for the industry players – tour and park guides, drivers, operators and restaurants during these challenging times.”

“In carrying out this campaign, we are continuously mindful of the Covid-19 situation. As such, we will first focus on destinations in cured areas and green zones, while ensuring stringent SOP’s and regular enforcements are in place to ensure full compliance from tour operators and industry players,” she added.

The Sia Sitok Sarawak Campaign which is open for booking from now until 15 October 2020 is held in collaboration with the Sarawak Tourism Federation. STF will provide the booking platform and payment gateway.

The campaign will give privileges to front-liners including hospital workers, foreign doctors and nurses, PDRM, RELA, Army, APMM, BOMBA, SDMC staff and others who were part of the Covid-19 relief efforts as an appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

Follow the Sarawak Travel Facebook page and radio promotions for Sia Sitok Sarawak contests and lucky draw prizes. For further information visit https://sarawak.travel/explore– all and for bookings, visit https://siasitoksarawak.rezgo.com/

Sarawak

Sarawak comprises 27 ethnic tribes with their own unique traditions, lifestyles, music and food while sharing their warm hospitality. Malaysia’s largest state, Sarawak, endowed with some of the oldest rainforests on earth. Its vast landscape spans over 120,000 sq km, with towering mountains and cool highlands, jagged limestone formations and mysterious cave systems, winding rivers and quiet beaches. Festivals are hosted throughout the year celebrate the blend of modern and traditional culture, food, music and religious practices.

About Sarawak Tourism Board

Sarawak Tourism Board is the key promoter for Sarawak. It is a winner of the Asia Pacific Excellence Awards in 2018 and 2016 by Asia-Pacific Association of Communications Directors (APACD) and has received the ASEAN PR Excellence Award 2015 Gold Award. The Board also received the Travel Journal Awards in 2017 for ‘Best for Nature’ category at the ASEAN Tourism Forum. The Rainforest World Music Festival is a five-time Top 25 Best International Festivals recognised by Songlines world music magazine (2011 – 2015), The BrandLaureate World BestBrands Award “Destination Branding” (2019) and PATA Gold Award Marketing Travel Video winner “Why Limit Yourself” (2019).