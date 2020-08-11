Sabah presents its convention centre

KOTA KINABALU, 11 August 2020: Sabah Tourism Board and the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC) recently collaborated to feature the convention centre from a different perspective.

“People usually connote a convention centre purely for bigger events relating to conferences and exhibitions. But it is quite typical as well for the convention centre halls to be used for weddings. In addition, the smaller meeting rooms serve as a versatile space,” remarks Sabah Tourism Board general manager Puan Noredah Othman.

“Although Sabah does not have a convention bureau, under Sabah Tourism Board, the MICE division together with the Marketing division undertakes and drives the bids and marketing of our destination for MICE. We currently have a financial incentive specifically for MICE which can be granted to events up to November 2021. The subsidy is up to MYR100,000 per group subject to terms and conditions. Our MICE division will provide further information on how to apply for the grant.

“MICE and business events are not new to Sabah. We have proudly hosted many international groups, and our existing venue suppliers have been creative and innovative on how to keep the clients in awe. A few have also chosen Sabah as their MICE venue over several years. A convention centre solidifies the state as a serious player in this arena,” she noted.

SICC aims to contribute to the local economic growth, by offering world-standard facilities to attract regional and international events to the venue and help drive MICE tourism to the city. Being the first purpose-built MICE venue in Sabah, SICC offers the Kota Kinabalu community a platform for the locals to gather to network, share knowledge, exchange new ideas and drive progress in Sabah.

“Apart from the larger scale function rooms that cater for the convention, exhibition and seminar, clients who wish to host smaller private events are welcome to book any of our VIP lounges for boutique experiences such as intimate dining, product demonstrations or smaller forums. SICC offers 24/7 on-demand meeting packages for clients who require a function room supported with AV facilities to attend virtual meetings or attend tradeshows across time zones.

SICC is fully compliant with SOP health guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health Malaysia,” Remarks SICC general manager, Tristan.

“It is my first time at the convention centre, and I am impressed by the space it offers. It is great to have more options, especially for us who conduct smaller events. We do have nice cafes and spaces in KK these days, and we welcome more options,” said Ya Nee Khoo, an independent distributor of Young Living who conducted the ‘Make and Take’ session.