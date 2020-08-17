Qatar resumes Gatwick flights

DOHA, Qatar, 17 August 2020: Qatar Airways resumes daily flights to London Gatwick starting 20 August using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 22 seats in business and 232 seats in economy class.

The resumption of London Gatwick services will see the airline’s UK operations expand to 45 weekly flights to four gateways in the UK with the following weekly operations:

Edinburgh (three weekly flights);

London Gatwick (daily flights);

London Heathrow (three daily flights);

Manchester (two daily flights).

Gatwick Airport CEO, Stewart Wingate said: “We are delighted to welcome Qatar Airways back to Gatwick after what has been a challenging time for the whole industry. To be able to offer Gatwick passengers the opportunity to fly to Doha– a fantastic city in its own right and a gateway to destinations across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand – is another positive step in the recovery process.

Meanwhile, due to Covid-19’s impact on travel demand, the airline has grounded its fleet of Airbus A380s, using Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s on long-haul routes to the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions instead.