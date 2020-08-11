Qatar flies to Adelaide

DOHA, Qatar, 11 August 2020: Qatar Airways resumes services to Adelaide, Australia starting 16 August 2020, making the South Australian capital its fifth destination in Australia to regain direct flights from the Middle East.

The twice-weekly service to Adelaide will be operated by the airline’s fuel-efficient Airbus A350-900, offering 36 seats in business class and 247 seats in the economy class.

Qatar made the decision to ground its fleet of Airbus A380s, and instead operate the smaller Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s.

Qatar Airways will operate 23 passenger flights per week to Australia:

Two weekly flights to Adelaide

Three weekly flights to Brisbane

Four weekly flights to Perth

Daily flights to Melbourne

Daily flights to Sydney

Qatar Airways is rebuilding its network to more than 500 weekly flights to over 75 destinations. Like its competitor Emirates, Qatar is resuming flights to destinations where flights have been curtailed or banned outright for months with the exception of Bangkok, Thailand, where both airlines have been unable to resume commercial services so far.