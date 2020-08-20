Princess announces 2021 sailings

SINGAPORE, 20 August 2020:Princess Cruises announced a maiden season for Diamond Princess, sailing to South America and Antarctica in fall 2021 and spring 2022, replacing Sapphire Princess on the same deployment from December through March.

The itineraries in the maiden season include:

December 1, 2021 / Andes & South America

December 1, 2021 / Antarctica, Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure

December 19, 2021 / Antarctica & Cape Horn

January 4 and 20, 2022 / Antarctica & Cape Horn

February 5, 19 and March 5, 2022 / Cape Horn & Strait of Magellan

March 5, 2022 / Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure

March 19, 2022 / Andes & South America

In addition, Diamond Princess will sail on two new Pacific Crossings to and from Asia in fall 2021 and spring 2022 and sail the North Pacific Ocean with either Southeast Asia and Hawaii or Hawaii and Japan. These sailings are between Los Angeles and either Singapore or Yokohama (Tokyo).





As a result of this change, three Sapphire Princess Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez cruises and three Hawaiian Islands cruises in fall 2021 and spring 2022 will be cancelled.

Diamond Princess features the largest Japanese bath of its kind at sea which features indoor and outdoor Japanese bathing experiences, including steam rooms, saunas, and hot tubs with spectacular ocean views. It offers guests a chance to experience a little of a popular Japanese pastime. Men and women have separate facilities, except for one outdoor hot tub where suits are required. Diamond Princess also features a Japanese restaurant called Kai Sushi, where fresh Japanese seafood dishes are served.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available by visiting the company’s website at www.princess.com.

The cruise line is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from global health leaders in light of Covid-19 and assessing how it may impact our future itinerary offerings. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing promotions. Stay updated on current Travel Advisories and Health & Safety protocols.