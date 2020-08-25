One-stop-shop for green tourism

HANOI, 25 Vietnam 2020: Vietnam has introduced a web portal for travellers to check sustainable tourism options at one online location.

Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), together with Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) and Swiss Sustainable Tourism Programme (SSTP) have joined hands to launch a new ‘Green Travel’ section on the national tourism website: www.vietnam.travel/sustainability.

The initiative was launched last week and allows users to source information on sustainable holiday options as well as features on best practices for responsible travellers interested in Vietnamese customs and local etiquette.

The webpage features a catalogue of reputable businesses across the country to make it easier to reach out to sustainable travel content providers.

Visitors can look up outstanding tours that are educational, ethical, as well as eco-friendly; find sustainable accommodations among lodges, homestays, and hotels; and discover souvenirs such as craft, textile, and stationery brands that preserve Vietnamese culture and support local communities.

The section also offers hand-drawn infographics on sustainable travel in Vietnam, and in-depth stories for those interested in Vietnam’s ethnic minorities and traditional craft villages. To make the experience actionable for travellers planning trips, a collection of leading tour operators offering sustainable experiences is also included.

To ensure the listed companies are standout examples that accurately reflect and practise socially and environmentally sustainable tourism, TAB sought the expertise of SSTP consultants to research the contents of the Green Travel section in accordance with the sustainability criteria established by SSTP for the tourism industry in Vietnam.

Over the coming months, the national tourism website will debut videos showcasing the country’s best sustainable tourism assets and outstanding experiences. It will host giveaways for sustainable Vietnamese products and holidays on its official social media channels, found under the handle: @vietnamtourismboard.

Vietnam recently also launched a ‘Visit Vietnam from Home’ page, encouraging travellers to connect with the country even while the borders are closed. The page delivers virtual travel experiences such as 360-degree tours, local recipes, colouring pages, and immersive videos.