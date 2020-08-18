Oakwood signs China alliance

SINGAPORE, 18 August 2020: Oakwood, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments together with Country Garden Commercial and Culture Tourism Group, will co-develop new branded product Oakwood Beluxs in China.

The joint partnership will target the opening of 100 Oakwood Beluxs properties in China’s 50 cities with the highest gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.

Announcement and signing ceremony of a strategic alliance with Country Garden Commercial and Culture Tourism Group for the launch of Oakwood Beluxs.

“Being the pioneer of serviced apartments with over 50 years of hospitality expertise, Oakwood is committed to continuous innovation and evolution with a guest-first approach,” said Oakwood CEO Dean Schreiber.

“We are honoured to have support from Country Garden Commercial and Culture Tourism Group in co-creating Oakwood Beluxs to provide quality residential spaces, and look forward to announcing our first properties in Southern China in due course,”

Country Garden Commercial and Culture Tourism Group has more than 1,000 cooperative brand merchants and various product lines spanning business sectors such as retail, food and beverage, parenting and lifestyle.