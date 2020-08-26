Meliá Koh Samui sharpens spa team

KOH SAMUI, Thailand 26 August 2020: Meliá Koh Samui has named Kantima Chompoolad as its wellness manager.

A Thai national she joins the 159-room and 41-suite resort, on Samui Island’s north-east coastline. For more than a decade she was the wellness manager at Hansar Samui.

Chompoolad is now overseeing Meliá Koh Samui’s health and safety measures to combat Covid-19 and YHI Spa’s daily operations, as well as developing new wellness programmes.

Under the global program “Stay Safe With Meliá”, that has involved the introduction of sweeping measures at Meliá Koh Samui in response to the pandemic, Chompoolad is tasked with verifying the resort’s program compliance and taking care of guests’ emotional wellbeing.

Kantima Chompoolad.

In addition to developing to the spa menu, she will introduce wellbeing programs that include spa therapies, activities such as yoga, meditation and tai chi, sports including Muay Thai boxing and healthy cuisine.

Meliá Koh Samui hired Ernesto Osuna as its general manager 10 January just before the Covid-19 closed down travel to and from Thailand forcing the closure of all hotels. The property reopened 2 July.