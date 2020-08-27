Mekong awards outstanding SMEs

BANGKOK, 27 August 2020: Six tourism enterprises in the Mekong Region were named winners at the 3rd Experience Mekong Awards presented digitally at Tuesday’s Destination Mekong Summit.

Nominations came from a pool of 350 tourism SMEs that are part of the Experience Mekong Collection covering the six Mekong countries — Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Selection of this year’s winners started with 60 participants and whittled down to 18 finalists (three from each member state) and then to a single winner per country.

Cambodia

Elephant Valley Project (2020 winner)

Cambodia Living Art

Ayana Journeys

China

Yangshuo Mountain Retreat (2020 winner)

The Bivon

Shaxi Old Theatre Inn

Myanmar

Living Irrawaddy Dolphin Project (2020 winner)

Sanon Restaurant

Sanpan Travel

Thailand

The Family Tree (2020 winner)

Andaman Discovery

Anurak Lodge

Vietnam

TOME (2020 winner)

Mr Linh’s Homestay

La Hoa Flower Speak

According to the organiser, the Mekong Tourism Coordinating office, the “awards recognise small tourism businesses in the six countries of the Greater Mekong Subregion for having an innovative concept and sustainable business model which makes a significant social impact on a community.”

MTCO also announced the winner of its inaugural Mekong Hero award presented to Potjana Suansri the tourism consultant of the Thailand Community-based Tourism Institute.

The first recipient of the Mekong Hero was recognised for her “inspiration and influence in guiding community-based tourism across Thailand.

Posting on her Facebook page, Potjana said: I am glad that my initiatives have been well received … recognised by MTCO as the 1st Mekong Hero Destination, this confirms our right direction and commitment.”